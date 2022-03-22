Islamabad, Mar 22 (PTI) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday and the two leaders discussed the current trajectory of bilateral ties as well as the evolving regional and international scenario.

Wang, who is here to attend the 48th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM) as a “special guest”, conveyed the greetings of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang to Khan and reaffirmed the centrality of Pakistan-China “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Urges Washington To Quit Escalating Tensions in Order To Normalize Ties With Moscow.

Prime Minister Khan and Wang, who is also the State Councilor, “discussed the current trajectory of bilateral ties, and the evolving regional and international scenario,” it said.

The prime minister said that the ongoing second phase of the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would reinforce Pakistan's efforts for economic development with enhanced cooperation in areas such as industrial development, agriculture and Information Technology.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Says United States Must Lead 'New World Order'.

The two sides discussed the situation in Ukraine and reiterated the imperative need for immediate cessation of hostilities and continued efforts for a solution through sustained dialogue and diplomacy, the FO said.

Khan also emphasised that Pakistan and China must continue deeper engagement to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan and avert the humanitarian crisis there, it said.

The prime minister also apprised Wang of the accidental firing of a missile from India into the Pakistani territory, and underlined Pakistan's call for a joint probe, and stressed on the need to ensure that it does not occur again.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has described the recent accidental missile release as “regrettable” and asserted that India's missile system is very reliable and the safety procedures are of the highest order. He said a review of standard operations and maintenance was being conducted and any shortcoming if found, will be immediately rectified.

On Monday, Wang held talks with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed ways to further strengthen the "iron-clad friendship" between the two countries.

The two leaders reaffirmed the resolve to sustain and build upon the current momentum of bilateral relations, the FO said.

They exchanged views on bilateral strategic, economic and security cooperation, COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing situation in Ukraine and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

“Ways to further strengthen the iron-clad friendship between the two countries were discussed,” the statement said.

According to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Wang told Qureshi that the “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” between China and Pakistan is "unique and long-tested, and we have become good neighbours, good friends, good partners and good brothers that trust each other."

Wang hoped that Pakistan will get more deeply involved in China's new development paradigm and seek closer integration of each other's interests, it said.

"China is ready to work with Pakistan to further synergize development strategies, conduct systematic experience-sharing on state governance and improve long-term cooperation plans," Wang was quoted as saying by MFA.

The two sides also signed five agreements to deepen their bilateral cooperation in the fields such as education, science and agriculture among others.

Qureshi also emphasised that both countries must continue deeper engagement to promote peace, and stability in Afghanistan and avert the humanitarian crisis there.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)