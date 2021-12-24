Peshawar [Pakistan], December 24 (ANI): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP )'s Chief Minister's house has become head office for rigging in local polls, alleged the Pakistani opposition parties.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he will monitor phase 2 of Local Government Election; it means that to monitor rigging by himself, according to the Frontier Post.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) KP President Engineer Amir Muqam has said that despite the worst rigging and clever tactics, the people of KP have rejected the PTI in the recent local government elections.

PML-N President claimed that the Local Govt had proved that it opposition was right that the mandate obtained by ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is fake. He claimed that Chief Minister House is become head office for rigging in local government elections.

Earlier, Pakistan Premier, who is not happy with PTI's performance in KP, had summoned KP's CM Mahmood Khan to Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the Pakisan's Prime Minister's Office received a report citing reasons for the PTI's loss in the local body polls in KP.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM will present a report on PTI's defeat in local body polls to PM Imran Kha.

Further, the next Phase of the Local Body elections in KP is scheduled next month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)