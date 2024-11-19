Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi delivers UAE's address at the opening session of the 19th G20 summit in Brazil (Photo/WAM)

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], November 19 (ANI/WAM): On behalf of the UAE's President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, attended the opening session of the 19th G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where the UAE is participating as a guest country.

During the session, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan delivered the UAE's address, conveying greetings of Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE President, to the leaders and heads of state attending the summit, extending his wishes for a successful summit.

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also thanked Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, for inviting the UAE to participate in the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, commending Brazil's efforts to ensure the summit's success.

He praised the launch of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, highlighting its significance as a step forward in shaping global policies that provide sustainable solutions and resources.

Reaffirming the UAE's commitment to its enduring partnership with the G20, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced that the UAE is allocating USD 100 million through the UAE Aid Agency, aligning with the global efforts of the alliance.

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the UAE's dedication to supporting global initiatives to combat hunger and poverty at regional and international levels, reinforcing efforts to promote development, peace, and prosperity.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi is accompanied by an official delegation, including Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Saleh Ahmad Salem Alsuwaidi, Ambassador of the UAE to Brazil; and Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Deputy Group CEO at Mubadala.

The 19th G20 summit is taking place from November 18 to November 19 in Rio de Janeiro under the theme, 'Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet'.

The sessions focus on critical global issues, including enhancing global governance, combating hunger and poverty, addressing climate challenges, advancing the transition to clean and renewable energy, and fostering comprehensive and sustainable development across social, economic, and environmental sectors.

This marks the UAE's fifth participation as a guest at the G20, following its engagement in Brazil this year, India in 2023, Indonesia in 2022, Saudi Arabia in 2020, and France in 2011. (ANI/WAM)

