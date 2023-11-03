New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Denmark's Ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, said Denmark is looking into helping civilians caught in the Israel-Hamas war.

The Danish Ambassador, while speaking on the conflict, said, "It was a terror conducted by a terror movement called Hamas. It had to be condemned, and it was condemned."

"We have also expressed our support for the humanitarian aspects. And with day-by-day situations, of course, we are looking into how can we help the civilians who have been caught in this...Yes (we're providing humanitarian assistance)," Svane said.

"Our Foreign Minister spoke with the Palestinian Authority today also to discuss how to help the Gaza Strip and the civilians," Svane added.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he will not halt the fight against the Hamas terror group that does not include "the release of our hostages".

Netanyahu also quashed all the reports of Israel allowing entry of fuel to Gaza saying, "We will not enable the entry of fuel to Gaza."

He said he told Blinken that "Israel refuses a temporary ceasefire that does not include the release of our hostages. Israel will not enable the entry of fuel to Gaza and opposes sending money to the Strip".

In a brief televised statement before the start of Shabbat (the Jewish Day of Rest), he promised that victory would be "sharp and clear" and would "resonate for generations."

Netanyahu also said Israel's enemies aim to destroy the country and will fail, affirming that Israel won't stop until victory is achieved.

He added that a victory would imply destroying Hamas, "return of the hostages and the restoration of security for our citizens and children".

Hailing Israeli troops, he also warned Israel's "enemies in the north" not to make the costly mistake of escalating the war, saying, "You cannot imagine how much this will cost you."

Meanwhile, The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it killed "numerous" terrorists in the Gaza Strip in the last few hours, as the ground offensive progresses.

It said ground forces identified a terror cell coming out of a tunnel and directed an aircraft to strike them, The Times of Israel reported.

Sharing details of another engagement, the IDF said numerous gunmen came out of a tunnel inside a building and opened fire at Israeli forces. The troops returned fire, killing several of them, it said.

The IDF published footage showing members of the Air Force's elite helicopter-borne search and rescue Unit 669 extracting wounded soldiers from inside the Gaza Strip amid Israel's ground offensive.

Unit 669 is made up of rescue specialists, combat medics and helicopter pilots.

The IDF said that since the war began on October 7, the unit has carried out 150 separate rescue operations -- including some while under fire -- taking about 260 injured people to hospitals. (ANI)

