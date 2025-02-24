Prime Minister Narendra Modi being awarded with the highest national honour of Guyana- The Order of Excellence (Image: X@DrSJaishankar)

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wished Foreign Minister of Guyana, Hugh Todd on the occasion of National Day.

Jaishankar, on Sunday, expressed India's eagerness to deepen the close friendship and cooperation between the two nations

In a post on X, he said, "Greetings to FM Hugh Todd, the Government and the people of Guyana on their Republic Day. Look forward to deepening our close friendship and multi-faceted cooperation."

Jaishankar also shared a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being awarded the highest national honour of Guyana, The Order of Excellence.

Earlier on Saturday, Guyana's Health Minister Frank Anthony expressed deep gratitude towards India for its timely assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly for providing vaccines that played a crucial role in saving lives in Guyana.

Anthony recalled how India did not hoard vaccines like other countries, even when India was itself struggling with Covid management.

"I think during COVID, the vaccines that we receive from India helped us to save many lives because at a point, although we were looking all over the world to get vaccines, it wasn't possible because nobody was willing to sell us."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 24 highlighted the impact of the Indian diaspora in the Caribbean nation of Guyana and said that 'a Mini India' also exists in Guyana, where people of Indian origin have become leaders in politics, business, education, and culture.

The remarks by PM Modi came during the 116th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' and following his official state visit to Guyana.

He said, "A 'Mini India' also exists in Guyana, thousands of kilometres away from India. About 180 years ago, people from India were taken to Guyana to work as labourers in the fields and for other work. Today, people of Indian origin in Guyana are leading Guyana in every field of politics, business, education and culture. The President of Guyana, Dr. Irfan Ali, is also of Indian origin and is proud of his Indian heritage." (ANI)

