Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) held multiple engagements with top leaders, took review of the bilateral ties and helped in further strenghthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

EAM also reiterated PM Modi's invitation to the Crown Prince of Dubai to visit India at an early date, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release.

During his visit, Jaishankar called on UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed on January 28. They discussed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and regional and international developments of mutual interest.

The EAM also met with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed on January 28 and recalled the landmark visit of the Crown Prince to India in September last year. They also discussed avenues for future partnership between India and UAE.

Jaishankar was the Chief Guest at the first edition of the Raisina Middle East Conference organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in Abu Dhabi and delivered the keynote address at the inaugural session of the event on January 28. He highlighted the importance of India - UAE engagement and the significance of this partnership in an increasingly turbulent world. EAM and Sheikh Abdullah participated in a conversation on 'The World in 2025' at the Conference on January 28, the MEA stated.

S Jaishankar also held a meeting with the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum on January 29. They commended India's strong and ever-growing economic and people-to-people ties with Dubai.

The EAM and his counterpart Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed held a bilateral meeting on January 27 meeting provided an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, including technology, defence and security, education, culture and connectivity. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues, MEA said.

During the visit, S Jaishankar participated in India's 76th Republic Day Celebrations in Abu Dhabi on January 27. In a special gesture, Sheikh Abdullah graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Minister of Tolerance His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak (Guest of Honor), Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sultan Jaber, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Zeyoudi, and several high-ranking government officials, members of diplomatic corps and prominent members of Indian diaspora in the UAE also joined the celebrations.

This was S Jaishankar's third official visit to the UAE, since his re-appointment as External Affairs Minister in June 2024.

"Closely following the visit of Sheikh Abdullah to India in December 2024 for the bilateral Joint Commission Meeting and Strategic Dialogue, the visit reflects the commitment of both sides to maintain regular and sustained high-level engagements. The visit has further strengthened the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the MEA added. (ANI)

