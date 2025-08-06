New York [US], August 6 (ANI): A 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Hillsdale in northern New Jersey on Tuesday at 12:11 pm (local time), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), CNN reported. Tremors were also felt in parts of New York City.

As per NYC Emergency Management, the agency is monitoring for any potential impacts and coordinating with relevant departments.

The earthquake occurred approximately 8 miles below the Earth's surface. The USGS stated that the shallow depth contributed to more people feeling the shaking, even though the quake itself was not strong, according to CNN.

The USGS received reports of light shaking from residents across Staten Island and southwestern Connecticut. The USGS also noted that the older, denser, and more compact rock formations in the eastern United States help transmit seismic energy more efficiently, allowing the quake's effects to be felt across a wider area, as per CNN.

Emergency authorities issued basic guidelines for residents. NYC Emergency Management urged people to remain alert for possible aftershocks, which could follow within minutes, hours, or even days after the primary tremor.

Residents were advised that if they felt shaking, they should check their surroundings for fallen debris, shifted items, or cracks in structures and report it to USGS, as per NYC Emergency Management.

The earthquake's epicentre, Hillsdale, is located around 25 miles northwest of Manhattan. No casualties or major damage have been reported as of now, as per CNN. (ANI)

