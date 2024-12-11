Seoul, Dec 11 (AP) South Korea's previous defence minister was stopped from attempting suicide while in detention over last week's martial law, officials said, as police were reported to be raiding President Yoon Suk Yeol's office Wednesday in their intensifying investigation.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party also plans to submit a new motion to impeach Yoon for his Dec. 3 declaration that imposed martial law.

Also Read | South Korea Unrest: Ex-Defence Chief Kim Yong Hyun Tried to Kill Himself After Being Arrested Over Martial Law Case.

Yoon's ill-conceived power grab has paralysed South Korean politics, frozen its foreign policy, and rattled financial markets, greatly reducing his chances of completing his five-year term and casting a turbulent shadow over one of Asia's most robust democracies.

Shin Yong Hae, commissioner general of of the Korea Correctional Service, told lawmakers Wednesday that Kim tried to kill himself at a detention centre in Seoul. He said that Kim's suicide attempt failed after centre officials stopped him and that he is in a stable condition now.

Also Read | 'Insult to Intelligence of American People': Luigi Mangione Suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Killing Fights Extradition to New York (Watch Video).

At the same parliament committee meeting, Justice Minister Park Sung Jae confirmed Kim's failed suicide attempt.

Kim was arrested earlier Wednesday after a Seoul court approved a warrant for him on allegations of playing a key role in a rebellion and committing abuse of power. Kim became the first person formally arrested over the Dec. 3 martial law decree.

Later in the day, National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji Ho and Kim Bong-sik, head of the metropolitan police agency of the capital, Seoul, were detained over their actions during martial law. They are being investigated for their roles in deploying police forces to the National Assembly to block lawmakers from voting to lift Yoon's martial law decree.

South Korean police also searched Yoon's office Wednesday over his martial law decree, Yonhap news agency reported. Other South Korean media also carried similar reports. but Yoon's office and police have not immediately confirmed the search.

The country's main law enforcement institutions are focusing on finding whether Yoon and others involved in imposing martial law committed the crime of rebellion.

Yoon survived an impeachment attempt last Saturday when the ruling party boycotted the vote, but the Democratic Party is aiming to put the new motion to a vote on Saturday.

After last week's impeachment motion fell through, the leader of Yoon's conservative party pledged to arrange his stable exit from power, saying the party will coordinate with Cabinet members over state affairs and that Yoon will be sidelined from duties during a transition to an early election.

However, the plans have been widely criticized as unrealistic and unconstitutional. The constitution explicitly states that impeachment is the sole method for suspending presidential powers and that the authority to command the military rests solely with the president. The Defence Ministry said this week that Yoon remains in charge of the country's military forces.

The Assembly was also encircled by heavily armed troops, which military commanders say were deployed on the orders of the former defence minister. But enough lawmakers eventually managed to enter a parliament chamber and unanimously rejected Yoon's decree, forcing the Cabinet to lift it before daybreak on Dec. 4.

During a parliamentary hearing Tuesday, Kwak Jong-keun, commander of the Army Special Warfare Command whose troops were sent to parliament, testified that he received direct instructions from Kim Yong Hyun to obstruct lawmakers from entering the Assembly's main chamber. Kwak said the purpose of Kim's instructions was to prevent the 300-member parliament from gathering the 150 votes necessary to overturn Yoon's martial law order.

Kwak said Yoon later called him directly and asked for the troops to “quickly destroy the door and drag out the lawmakers who are inside.” Kwak said he discussed Yoon's order with the commander at the scene and that they concluded there was nothing that could be done, ruling out the possibility of threatening the lawmakers by shooting blanks or cutting off electricity.

At the same hearing, senior officer Kim Dae-woo of the military's counterintelligence agency said his commander, Yeo In-hyung, asked him if an army bunker in Seoul had space to detain politicians and other figures after martial law was imposed. Yeo is considered a close associate of Kim Yong Hyun. Last week, Hong Jang-won, a deputy director of the country's spy agency, said Yoon ordered him to help Yeo's command to detain some of his political rivals but he ignored the president's order.

Kwak and Yeo are among those who face opposition-raised rebellion charges along with Yoon and Kim, and the Defense Ministry suspended them last week.

If Yoon is impeached, his presidential powers would be suspended until the Constitutional Court decides whether to restore his powers or remove him from office. If he is dismissed from office, a new presidential election would be required.

Opposition parties and many experts say the martial law decree was unconstitutional. They say a president is by law allowed to declare martial law only during “wartime, war-like situations or other comparable national emergency states” and South Korea wasn't in such a situation. They argue that deploying troops to seal the National Assembly to suspend its political activities amounted to rebellion because the South Korean Constitution doesn't allow a president to use the military to suspend parliament in any situation.

In his martial law announcement, the conservative Yoon stressed a need to rebuild the country by eliminating “shameless North Korea followers and anti-state forces,” a reference to his liberal rivals who control parliament. Since taking office in 2022, Yoon has had near-constant friction with the main liberal opposition Democratic Party, which introduced motions to impeach some of his top officials and launched a political offensive over scandals involving Yoon and his wife.

On Wednesday, North Korea's state news agency for the first time reported about the political turmoil and street protests triggered by Yoon's martial law decree. The report mostly attempted to explain the South Korean events though it used its typical abusive language like calling Yoon “a traitor” and his military “gangsters.”

Many experts say North Korea is sensitive to the domestic spread of news on massive anti-government protests in foreign countries because its own people have no official access to international news and could be affected by such events. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)