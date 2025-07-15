Balochistan [Pakistan], July 15 (ANI): At least five people have reportedly become victims of enforced disappearance following a raid by Pakistani security forces in the Mirabad area of Tump, Kech district, The Balochistan Post reported.

The incident occurred during a series of military operations carried out in the Mirabad and Neckwah regions. While several people were initially detained, five individuals remain missing and are believed to be in the custody of the security forces.

Also Read | Nimisha Priya Case: Last-Minute Efforts To Halt Execution of Indian Nurse in Yemen Underway After Muslim Leader's Intervention.

The missing persons have been identified as Ayub, Fazal, Saeed, Zia-ul-Haq, and Abid Ali. Their whereabouts remain unknown, and their families have reportedly received no official information about their condition or location, The Balochistan Post stated.

Enforced disappearances continue to be a grave concern in Balochistan, where Pakistani forces have been repeatedly accused of abducting civilians without legal justification. In many such cases, families allege that the missing are either held incommunicado or later found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Also Read | US Floods: Torrential Rains Trigger Flash Flooding in New York and New Jersey, Prompting Emergency Alerts, Evacuations, and Widespread Disruption- WATCH.

Meanwhile, Zafarullah Bangulzai, a student of the Engineering University Khuzdar, has been missing for 15 years. Zafarullah was allegedly detained by security forces on July 13, 2010, during a military operation in Kabu village, Isplinji, Mastung district, along with his maternal uncle, Sarwar. He was a final-year civil engineering student at the time.

Speaking to The Balochistan Post, his mother described the past 15 years as "unbearable psychological torture," adding, "Our home has become a graveyard. All joy has vanished." She said the family has approached state institutions, courts, and commissions in search of justice but received no response.

In an emotional appeal, she called on international human rights organisations to intervene. "I appeal to the world's conscience to raise their voice for my son, Zafarullah Bangulzai," she said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)