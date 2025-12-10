Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 10 (ANI): Under the directives of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has announced a substantial pledge of US$550 million to support the UN's Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO), which aims to raise US$33 billion in 2026 to support approximately 135 million people across 23 humanitarian operations worldwide, including programs supporting refugees and migrants.

The immediate focus of the appeal is to help protect the lives of up to 87 million people in need of urgent support with US$23 billion in funding.

The initiative reaffirms the UAE's unwavering commitment to advancing international efforts to save lives and respond to disasters and crises affecting the most vulnerable populations globally.

This support underscores the vital role of the UAE in promoting multilateral humanitarian action and the nation's close cooperation with UN agencies, including the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), as well as with relief and development programs operating on the ground, to ensure timely access to aid for those most in need, in line with His Highness's directives emphasisng a rapid and effective response.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said, "The UAE continues its steadfast commitment to supporting global humanitarian efforts and working with our UN partners to ensure access to aid for those most impacted. This pledge embodies the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and reflects our profound belief in the necessity of international solidarity in responding to urgent humanitarian appeals in an effective and sustainable manner that preserves human dignity and protects lives."

Tom Fletcher, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at OCHA, welcomed the announcement, stating, "Our global appeal is about saving lives where shocks have hit hardest - and turning plans into real protection. The UAE's rapid and generous backing of our 2026 plan sends a strong signal, focused on people who need it most. We must deliver an effective, innovative response that meets the moment."

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, stated, "Warning signs of health system collapse manifest long before it occurs - outbreaks spread, malnutrition increases, and preventable deaths rise. However, when we come together, services can be restored and lives saved. I thank His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE for their support, which will provide crucial humanitarian health care to millions in need."

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell stated, "UNICEF appreciates the UAE's generous support, which will go a long way to save and improve the lives of children caught in humanitarian crises. Children are always the most vulnerable when a crisis strikes. As needs outpace funding, this is an especially critical time, building on UNICEF's strategic partnership with the UAE."

Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), welcomed the announcement, stating, "We value UAE's strong commitment to humanitarian efforts." He added: "While severe funding shortfalls present a significant challenge for millions of vulnerable forcibly displaced people, contributions from governments like the UAE allow UNHCR to enhance its response efforts and provide a glimmer of hope for those in need."

Cindy McCain, World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director, stated, "As humanitarian needs soar and resources lag dangerously behind, the United Arab Emirates' generous pledge is a lifeline that will help ensure urgent assistance reaches the people in greatest need. We thank the UAE for its humanitarian leadership in these unprecedented times. WFP stands ready to work with the UAE to ensure this desperately needed support reaches the millions facing acute hunger across the globe."

This support builds on the strong strategic partnership between the UAE and the United Nations humanitarian system and reaffirms the UAE's central role in addressing the most pressing humanitarian challenges, enhancing the international community's ability to protect lives, and supporting stability in crisis-affected areas, in line with His Highness's directives that reinforce the UAE's leading approach to global humanitarian action. (ANI/WAM)

