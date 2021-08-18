Port-au-Prince [Haiti], August 18 (ANI): The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday climbed to 1941, Xinhua reported citing authorities.

The quake destroyed 2,868 homes and damaged another 5,410.

The destruction has also pushed hospitals to the brink and blocked roads that would carry vital supplies.

The earthquake struck at 8:30 am on Sunday about 10 kilometres deep, with its epicentre about 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud in the southwest part of the country. (ANI)

