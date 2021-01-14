New Delhi, January 14: India and China continue to maintain close communication through diplomatic and military channels with the objective of ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at the regular media briefing that the two sides are in constant communication through diplomatic and military channels for holding the next round of senior commanders meeting.

"India and China continue to maintain close communication through diplomatic and military channels with the objective of ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in the western sector and for full restoration of peace and tranquillity," he said. Srivastava said the last round of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs was held on December 18.

"The two sides have agreed to hold the next round of senior commanders meeting and are in constant communication through diplomatic and military channels in this regard," he said. India and China are in a standoff in Eastern Ladakh as a result of actions by the Chinese Army. In the last WMCC meeting on December 18, both sides agreed to maintain close consultations at the diplomatic and military levels.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)