New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): India on Friday dispatched the second consignment of Haemo-Dialysis machines to four Pacific Island nations- Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Nauru.

Fulfilling a pledge made at the third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III) Summit, six Haemo-Dialysis machines accompanied by portable Reverse Osmosis (RO) units were departed to the nations.

Sharing a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs Jaiswal wrote, "Standing together with the Pacific Islands Family. Fulfilling India's commitment made at FIPIC III Summit, the 2nd consignment of "Haemo-Dialysis machines with portable RO Units."

"3 units to Republic of Marshall Islands, 1 unit to Independent State of Samoa, 1 unit to Solomon Islands, 1 unit to Republic of Nauru have departed from India. This assistance will help strengthen the healthcare system of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Nauru."

In October, India had dispatched the first consignment of Haemo-Dialysis machines to Papua New Guinea.

Notably, in May 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Papua New Guinea's capital city Port Moresby to co-chair the 3rd Summit of Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation.

During his opening statement, PM Modi had said, "Climate change, natural disasters, hunger, poverty, and various health-related challenges were already prevalent. Now, new issues are emerging. Barriers are arising in the supply chains of food, fuel, fertiliser, and pharmaceuticals. Those whom we considered trustworthy, it turned out that they were not standing by our side in times of need."

He added, "During these challenging times, an old saying has proven true: "A friend in need is a friend indeed." I am glad that India stood with its Pacific island friends during this challenging time. Whether it was vaccines or essential medicines, wheat or sugar; India, in line with its capabilities, has been assisting all partner countries... Whether it's digital technology or space technology; Whether it's health security or food security; Whether it's climate change or environmental conservation; We are with you in every way." (ANI)

