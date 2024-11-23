Georgetown [Guyana], November 23 (ANI): On the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, leaders of the member countries witnessed a flypast of two Dornier 228 aircraft sourced from India (HAL) by Guyana.

In visuals shared by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Dornier aircraft was seen performing an elegant flypast as the leaders of India and Guyana watched.

As per the information provided by the Indian Coast Guard, Dornier 228 is a twin-engine turboprop, highly versatile multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft manufactured by HAL for the Indian Coast Guard. The aircraft is lightweight with a wide range of operating speeds and fuel-efficient uniqueness.

The Dornier 228 has quick role-changing capability for various roles such as maritime patrol & surveillance, marine pollution contingency, search and rescue and medical evacuation.

The two Dornier 228 aircraft were commissioned by the Guyanese Defense Force in April earlier this year.

Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali had shared the details on X.

" The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited @HALHQBLR delivered two Dornier 228 planes to the Guyana Defence Force. The planes arrived at Cheddi Jagan International Airport last evening aboard two Boeing C-17 Globemaster military transport planes".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently concluded his historic trip to Guyana.

The visit marked the final leg of a significant journey that began in Nigeria, continued in Brazil for the 19th G20 Summit, and concluded with a historic State visit to Guyana. This marked the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the South American nation in over 50 years.

During his time in Guyana, PM Modi co-chaired the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, engaging with leaders from the Caribbean region to strengthen India's relations with CARICOM nations. He also participated in various cultural programs, held several bilateral meetings and received awards from the member countries. (ANI)

