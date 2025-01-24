New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): An Indian fisherman passed away in Karachi jail on January 23. Despite the completion of his sentence and confirmation of his Indian nationality, he was not released by Pakistan authorities, according to the sources.

The fisherman has been identified as Babu, son of Kana.

Also Read | World Economic Forum 2025: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Highlights Thrust on Manufacturing, Services To Push Growth (Watch Video).

Offering condolences to the family of the deceased, the sources informed that the Pakistani authorities in 2022 had arrested Babu.

The sources further said that in the last 2 years, this is the 8th Indian fisherman who has died in Pakistan and 180 Indian fishermen who have completed their sentences await release from Pakistani jail.

Also Read | 'No Sex' Divorce Case: French Woman Whose Husband Divorced Her for Refusing Sex Is Not 'At Fault', Says Europe's Highest Human Rights Court in Landmark Ruling.

India has been continuously raising the issue of early release of prisoners with the Pakistan side, the sources said.

Notably, the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement on December 13, 2024, had said, "As per the 'India-Pakistan Agreement on Consular Access' signed on May 21, 2008, the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen of each country, lodged in the jails of the other, are exchanged on January 1 and July 1 of every year. According to the lists exchanged on July 1, 2024, Pakistan has acknowledged the custody of 211 Indian/believed-to-be-Indian fishermen, which includes 24 fishermen from Daman and Diu and none from Dadra and Nagar Haveli."

"The 24 fishermen from Daman and Diu have been provided consular access and their Indian nationality has also been confirmed and conveyed to the Government of Pakistan. Pakistan has been asked to expedite the release and repatriation of all Indian fishermen, including those from Daman and Diu, who have completed their sentence and whose nationality has been confirmed. Pakistan has also been asked to provide immediate consular access to the remaining fishermen in Pakistan's custody, who are believed-to-be-Indian," the MEA statement added.

The MEA in its statement also informed that since 2014, 2639 Indian fishermen have been repatriated from Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)