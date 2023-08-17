Jerusalem, Aug 17 (AP) Israel's Defence Ministry said Thursday it has secured its largest-ever defence deal selling a sophisticated missile defence system to Germany for $3.5 billion after the United States approved the deal.

Although Israel has long had close economic and military links with western European countries, the deal with Germany could draw the attention of Russia, which Israel has maintained working relations with throughout the war on Ukraine. Israel has repeatedly rebuffed requests to sell arms to Ukraine for fear of antagonising Russia.

Also Read | Pilot Collapses and Dies in Bathroom of LATAM Airlines Flight, Co-Pilot Conducts Plane’s Emergency Landing in Panama.

Germany will buy the advanced defence system coined Arrow 3, which is designed to intercept long-range ballistic missiles. The deal required approval from the US State Department because the system was jointly developed by the two countries.

“The American approval marks a momentous milestone in the strategic relationship between Israel and the United States,” Israeli defence official Daniel Gold said in a statement. “The joint programme with the US on the advanced Arrow 3 defence system strengthens our national defence," adding it will extend Gemrnya's defence capability.

Also Read | Girl Suffers Burn Injuries After Hot Chocolate Cup Spills on Her Onboard Air Vistara Flight, Airline Issues Statement After Family Makes Allegations.

The sale still requires additional procedural steps by both Israel and Germany, including approval by both parliaments, according to the director of the Israeli Missile Defence Organisation, Moshe Patel who told reporters Thursday that the components of the missile system will be fully delivered to Germany by 2025 with the system reaching full capability by 2030.

Germany launched the European Sky Shield Initiative last year with 17 other nations including the United Kingdom and Sweden, a joint European air defence system.

Uzi Rubin, the former director of Israel's missile defence programme, said Arrow 3 could act as a long-range ballistic missile shield for all of Europe. He said it was the best defence against the threat of ballistic missiles but does not protect against cruise missiles or others flying at lower altitudes.

While Israel has turned down requests to provide Ukraine with weapons, it has sent humanitarian aid.

In moving ahead on the deal with Germany, Israel appears to be counting on the fact that it, as well as a sale of a different missile defense system to NATO member Finland, involves only defensive weapons.

Israel has a delicate relationship with Russia with whom it coordinates on security issues in neighbouring Syria — where it has carried out hundreds of airstrikes against Iranian military positions in recent years. Russia is also home to a large Jewish community.

“Relations are a bit strained,” said Rubin, who is also an expert at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, a think tank. “But still, we are not supplying Ukraine with any weapons. We do that because we want to keep relations with Russia at an acceptable level.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)