Rome, May 25 (AP) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani met on Thursday in Rome with his French counterpart just weeks after cancelling a visit to Paris in protest of a French minister's criticism of Italy's migration policy.

Tajani posted photos of their meeting, including a handshake in front of the EU, French and Italian flags.

“Italy and France share interests and responsibilities in the EU and in the world,' Tajani wrote in the post. “Our collaboration is essential to resolve current crises, starting with migration.”

Details of their meeting were not immediately available.

Tajani abruptly cancelled a trip to Paris on May 4, rejecting as “unacceptable” the French interior minister's remarks criticising Italy's migration policy.

Italy and France have sparred over migration police since Meloni took office last year as Italy's first post-war far-right leader.

Her government ushered in hardline policies on migration, including standoffs with humanitarian rescue ships.

Tensions spiked last fall after Italy forced France's hand to accept the Ocean Viking with 234 migrants aboard, after Italy had refused it port for weeks. (AP)

