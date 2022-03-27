Male, Mar 27 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday formally handed over the Coastal Radar System to the Maldives Chief of Defence Force Maj Gen Abdulla Shamaal as he described it as a fine example of India's SAGAR and Neighbourhood First policies.

The Coastal Radar System, which is already operational and comprises 10 radar stations, will contribute in enhancing maritime security for the Maldives and for the entire region.

"Handed over the expanded Coastal Radar System in Maldives to Chief of Defence Force, @CDFofMNDF. Product of MEA-Navy partnership for regional security. A fine example of our SAGAR and Neighbourhood First policies. A strong statement of our Special Partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.

SAGAR or “Security and Growth for all in the Region” is aimed at cooperative measures for sustainable use of the oceans in the region.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the bilateral defence and security ties have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years.

Later in the evening, Jaishankar also inaugurated the Meedhoo eco-tourism zone – one of the 20 projects being implemented by India in the Maldives in diverse areas of health, education, fisheries, tourism, sports, gender empowerment and culture.

“Thank FM @abdulla_shahid and Mayor Ali Nazir from Addu city for joining me at the Meedhoo eco-tourism zone inauguration. A practical example of working together on promoting tourism and reviving the economy,” he tweeted.

