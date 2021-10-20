Tel Aviv [Israel], October 20 (ANI): India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday and discussed strengthening of strategic alliance, expanding bilateral ties and deepening of the friendship between both countries.

"On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar invited Bennett to make his first official visit to India," the Prime Minister's Media Adviser said.

Bennett thanked his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar for their personal commitment to the partnership between Israel and India, the adviser said.

Meanwhile, Bennett said that Israel views India as a friend and looks forward to expanding the relationship in all fields and dimensions.

"I speak on behalf of Israelis: We love India. We view India as a huge friend and we're looking forward to expanding our relationship in all fields and dimensions. I look forward to a very productive meeting," Bennett told Jaishankar at the meeting.

Jaishankar conveyed the greetings of PM Modi to the Israeli PM and said, "We are today at a very important stage of our relationship because things have gone very well for us. But it has opened up a whole lot of possibilities. So, I think the challenge is how to work to take our relationship to the next level."

Earlier today, Jaishankar also met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and discussed changes in the geopolitical landscape.

Jaishankar -- who is on his first visit to Israel as External Affairs Minister -- arrived here on Sunday. (ANI)

