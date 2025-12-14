Jaishankar meets UK (below), Luxembourg (above) Deputy PM on sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE (Photo/X@DrSJaishankar)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (local time) met UK Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary David Lammy on the sidelines of the Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025, highlighting continued high-level engagements between the two countries.

The EAM announced his interaction with Lammy in a post on X, stating, "Good to see UK DPM David Lammy on the sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025."

Prior to his meeting with the UK Deputy PM, Jaishankar also met Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel on the sidelines of the forum.

Sharing details of the interaction, Jaishankar, in a separate post on X, stated, "Glad to meet Luxembourg DPM and FM Xavier Bettel on the sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025."

The EAM is currently in the UAE to attend the 16th Sir Bani Yas Forum, scheduled for December 12 to 14 in the Western Region of Abu Dhabi.

The Sir Bani Yas Forum is an annual high-level platform that convenes senior leaders, policymakers, and global experts to discuss major regional and international issues, with a focus on peace, security, and economic cooperation.

Leaders from the Gulf and Arab worlds, as well as from Europe and Asia, are also participating in the high-level forum in the UAE.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, Mihai Popsoi, will also participate in the discussion at the high-level forum, which is one of the most important international strategic dialogue events held annually in the UAE.

Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Badr Abdelatty, will also attend the forum, as will the Cyprus Minister of Foreign Affairs, Constantinos Kompos.

Montenegro's Prime Minister Milojko Spajic will also participate in the forum, along with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. (ANI)

