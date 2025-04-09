London [UK], April 9 (ANI): The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has strongly condemned the recent abduction and torture of human rights lawyer Aamir Warraich, labeling the incident as state-backed terrorism carried out by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and military forces.

Warraich, who had publicly announced plans to lead a peaceful civil resistance campaign--including protests such as halting national highways and railways--against illegal canals on the Indus River, was abducted shortly after making his declaration. He was physically assaulted and threatened by military and intelligence agents, who pressured him to abandon the protests and cease his advocacy.

Also Read | Russia Invites PM Narendra Modi To Attend Celebrations Marking 80th Anniversary of Victory Over Germany in World War II on May 9, Says Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro stated, "This is unequivocal state terrorism. Aamir Warraich's sole 'crime' is his courage to defend Sindh's land, water, and environmental rights. The ISI and Pakistan Army are employing brute force to suppress lawful dissent against their unconstitutional projects."

Vice Chairman Zubair Sindhi and General Secretary Amar Azadi also condemned the attack, viewing it as part of a wider trend of militarized oppression aimed at lawyers, activists, and civil society across the country.

Also Read | Dominican Republic Roof Collapse: At Least 98 People Dead, 160 Injured After Roof of Iconic Nightclub Collapses in Santo Domingo, Rescue Operation Underway.

The JSFM has urged the international community, including the United Nations Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and other global legal organizations, to publicly denounce the torture and intimidation of Aamir Warraich, demand an independent investigation into the involvement of ISI and military intelligence, pressure Pakistan to cease its repression of peaceful protests, legal professionals, and indigenous movements, and recognize the resistance against illegal canal construction as a legitimate form of environmental and civil advocacy.

The JSFM has reiterated its unwavering support for Aamir Warraich and all those defending Sindh's constitutional, environmental, and human rights. The movement remains committed to promoting peaceful resistance and global advocacy for justice, emphasizing the importance of standing firm against repression and working toward the protection of Sindh's land, water, and environmental rights through lawful activism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)