Vilnius [Lithuania], October 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Over the past 24 hours, Lithuania has registered 3,331 new coronavirus infections and 11 COVID-19-related deaths, Statistics Lithuania said on Wednesday morning.

This is the biggest increase in the number of new daily cases this year, according to Statistics Lithuania.

On Wednesday, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients stood at 1,669, including 157 ICU cases.Of the 11 fatalities, ten were not or only partially vaccinated.

The country's public broadcaster LRT Wednesday quoted Dmitrijus Kaciurinas, deputy director of the Alytus hospital as saying that the pandemic situation is very serious in the country.

Out of 70 beds reserved for coronavirus patients at the hospital, 62 are currently occupied, with five out of seven beds in the intensive care unit (ICU) also taken. (ANI/Xinhua)

