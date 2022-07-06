Maputo [Mozambique], July 6 (ANI/Xinhua): The Mozambican government announced Tuesday it will subsidize minibus operators who serve as the public transport providers in the city and province of Maputo, following a strike by the minibus drivers on Monday demanding an increase in their fares in response to the latest fuel price hikes.

The decision was announced by the Metropolitan Transport Agency of Maputo City (AMTM) which said the subsidy policy will last six months and assured that there will be no change in the current transport fares.

Also Read | China Livid over NASA Chief Bill Nelson’s Charge of Moon Grab, Accuses US of ‘Stoking Space Arms Race’.

"The government's concern is the passenger, it's the citizen. Right now, 40 million U.S. dollars are already available to cover the costs," said AMTM Director Antonio Matos to the press.

In the latest price adjustment announced by the National Energy Regulatory Authority last Friday, petrol price rose from 83.30 meticais (about 1.32 U.S. dollars) per litre to 86.97 meticais and diesel price rose from 78.97 meticais to 87.97 meticais. The cooking gas price was also up by almost 20 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Chinese Property Developers Accept Peaches, Watermelons, Garlic As Down Payment for Homes Amid Recession: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)