New Delhi, July 10: Nagma Mohamed Mallick has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Poland.

An IFS officer of 1991 cadre, she is at present Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles, Nominated by President Joe Biden To Be New US Ambassador to India.

"Nagma Mohamed Mallick, presently Additional Secretary has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Poland," MEA said in a release.

She is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

