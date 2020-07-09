Kathmandu, Jul 9 (PTI) Nepal on Thursday reported 108 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's total count to 16,531.

In the past 24 hours, 139 people have been discharged after their successful treatment, said Jageshwar Gautam, spokesperson for the Health Ministry.

A total of 7,891 people have been discharged so far after recovering from the disease, he said.

The number of coronavirus infections across the country has significantly decreased due to precautionary measures, the spokesperson said.

There are currently 8,605 active coronavirus cases in the country.PTI SBP

