Kathmandu, Jul 7 (PTI) Nepal's Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya has proposed the government to hold federal and provincial elections on November 18.

A delegation of the Election Commission led by Thapaliya met Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday and proposed to hold the elections for provincial and federal parliament simultaneously on November 18, according to sources.

Deuba said he would discuss the matter during the meeting of the Council of Ministers for taking a decision to this effect at the earliest.

Election Commission Spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Poudel said that the government decides the date as per the recommendation made by the Election Commission.

The term of the members of the federal and provincial parliaments is expiring on December 8, 2022.

Although the last federal and provincial and local elections in 2017 were conducted on two different dates - November 26 and December 7 - the election commission this time is aiming the two polls in a single phase.

The commission said in a press statement that holding the elections in a single phase would be cost effective as well as easier from the management point of view.

