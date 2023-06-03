Taipei City [Taiwan], June 3 (ANI): Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday offered condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives in Odisha's train accident.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Tsai Ing-wen stated, "Praying for everyone affected by the train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, and hope that rescue operations can save all those in need."

Also Read | US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Says Washington Won't Stand for 'Coercion and Bullying' From China.

Coromandel Express, which was on its way to Chennai rammed the derailed coaches of the other train, which was going from Yeswanthpur to Howrah.

The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central Station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.

Also Read | Sudan Unrest: UN Calls for Immediate Cease-Fire and Path to Renewed Democratic Transition Talks.

"As per the information received till now, there are 238 casualties. Around 650 injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro," the South Eastern Railway said.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena on Saturday said that efforts are underway to cut the only bogie left which was severely damaged after the horrific train accident in Odisha's Balasore.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Secretary said, "So far around 900 passengers have been injured and are being treated in various hospitals in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Cuttack districts. A total of 233 dead bodies have been recovered so far. The search and rescue operation is going on."

"Only one bogie is left, which is severely damaged. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Service are still working to cut the bogie and try to recover the living or the dead," he added.

The Chief Secretary further said that the bodies were being handed over to the kins of the deceased on producing identity documents.

"This mission is getting a little more difficult because the train is so badly damaged. The Railway Board Chairman, NDRF chief and District Magistrate are there on the site. The injured victims are being treated at both private and government hospitals. Autopsy has also started at some places," he said.

Jena added, "The bodies that have been identified and their kin are producing the documents are being given the body. If a body does not get identified then necessary procedure will be followed for autopsy and further action."

According to the officials, a total of around 200 ambulances; including 167 of 108 fleets and over 20 government ambulances were deployed at the spot, along with 45 Mobile Health Teams. Apart from this, 50 additional doctors along with a team of 25 doctors from SCB have also been mobilised. Forensic medicine specialists (FMT) were also mobilized. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)