Amitabh Sharma, Railways Spokesperson on Saturday said that the rescue operation in the Odisha train accident has been completed. He further said that they will be starting the restoration work. "Kawach was not available on this route," Sharma added. Meanwhile, The death toll in the Odisha train accident involving two express trains and a goods train in Balasore has risen to 238. The train accident in Odisha involved two express trains namely the Bengaluru-Howrah Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and a goods train. Odisha Train Accident: Several Trains Cancelled, Diverted After Major Mishap in Balasore; Check Full List Here.

Kawach Was Not Available on This Route

#WATCH | The rescue operation has been completed, now we are starting the restoration work. Kawach was not available on this route: Amitabh Sharma, Railways Spokesperson on #BalasoreTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/s8Q0Kb4goE — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

What Is a Kavach?

Bharat Ka Kavach | Kavach is an indigenous state-of-the-art automatic train protection system, equipped with world-class capabilities to ensure zero accidents. It will enhance safety and improve efficiency in railway operations.@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/gWrYAnHPgN — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) March 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)