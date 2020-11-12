Karachi, Nov 12 (PTI) A Pakistani man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a woman and sexually assaulting her five-year-old daughter for two days after luring her with a false promise for job in the country's Sindh province, police said on Thursday.

He was arrested after a trap was laid for him while his accomplice was on the run, Kashmore Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Ali Shaikh said.

Also Read | UK Records Highest Single-Day Spike in COVID-19 Cases, 33,470 People Test Coronavirus Positive in Past 24 Hours.

The incident, which came to light on Thursday after the woman approached the police for help, caused outrage on social media with many expressing anguish over the increasing incidents of rape in the country.

Top government functionaries including the Sindh Chief Minister and Governor and Bilawal Bhutto, the Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party, have promised exemplary and swift punishment for the rapists.

Also Read | Sputnik V Update: WHO Says It Will Recommend Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use if It Meets Criteria.

According to the details, the woman went with her daughter to Kashmore at the weekend after a man she met in Karachi promised her a job at the Kashmore Toll Plaza.

“The man took the woman and her daughter to his residence and subjected her to rape for two days before handing her over to his friend who lives near the Sindh-Baluchistan border, who also raped her,” Shaikh said.

The main accused then held the woman's daughter hostage and hid her and told the victim to go back to Karachi and bring another woman for him.

“After his arrest and after the minor girl was recovered from a cattle farm, it seems that even she was subjected to sexual assault,” the police official said.

The woman and her daughter underwent medical examination and their samples have been sent for forensic and DNA examinations.

Shaikh said Kashmore police set a trap to arrest the accused.

“We tricked him into thinking that the victim had brought another woman as he had desired. Otherwise it would have been difficult to lay hands on him,” a senior police official said.

The incident remained one of the top trends on Twitter in Pakistan and was being posted about with the hashtag 'Kashmore tragedy'.

The minor girl and her mother have been shifted to Larkana, the divisional headquarters in upper Sindh. Larkana district has a tertiary hospital as well where the girl might be kept for treatment, officials said.

Bilawal said that he has taken notice of "the brutal incident", which had "shocked him personally and the beasts involved in this gruesome crime have shamed humanity".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)