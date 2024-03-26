Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, March 26: Five Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack in Besham city in Shangla, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported, citing the police. Malakand's Deputy Inspector General of Police said that the attackers hit their explosive-filled car into the vehicle in which the Chinese nationals were travelling. Pakistan Suicide Bombing Video: Clip Shows Moments Before Explosion That Killed At Least 50 at JUIF Workers Convention in Bajaur.

The Chinese nationals were reportedly, engineers who were going to Dasu camp from Islamabad. The driver of the car sustained injuries in the attack and has been moved to a local hospital, police said.

#BREAKING: First Visuals from the suicide bombing against Chinese Nationals in Besham City of Shangla District of Malakand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan. Five Chinese Nationals (Engineers) killed in the attack as per initial details. Difficult for Pakistan to downplay the news. pic.twitter.com/SAd8NsGdHM — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 26, 2024

Reuters has reported, citing Mohammad Ali Gandapur, the regional police chief, that five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver have been killed in the attack. Notably, Dasu town is the site of a major dam and the area has been attacked in the past. A blast on a bus killed 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, in 2021. Further details are awaited in the case.

