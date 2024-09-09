Quetta [Pakistan], September 9 (ANI): Amid the deteriorating conditions in Balochistan, where the Baloch people have been suffering for their basic rights, Balochistan's former Chief Minister Nawab Aslam Raisani recently stated that children from Pakistan's Punjab are making use of scholarships designated for students from Balochistan's Gwadar, The Balochistan Post reported.

Speaking to reporters, Nawab Aslam Raisani claimed that Baloch students are being forcibly taken from educational institutions and at the same time, the responsibility is wrongly attributed to tribal leaders.

He further stated that there was a time when it was claimed that the Baloch people were subjugated by their tribal leaders, who were purportedly opposed to education.

He said that Baloch students are being forcibly disappeared from educational institutions in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. He further asked, "Now tell me, who is really against education?," according to The Balochistan Post report.

He claimed that China, under the Gwadar projects, offered scholarships to 7,000 Baloch students. However, he added that only 200 of these students were actually from Balochistan, The Balochistan Post reported.

He stressed that, as tribal leaders, they work to uphold the rights of the Baloch people. However, when students from other regions benefit from these scholarships, it denies their own community access to education.

Many schools in Balochistan suffer from poor infrastructure, including inadequate buildings, lack of basic facilities, and insufficient teaching materials. Rural and remote areas often face the greatest challenges.

Enrolment rates, particularly for girls, are lower in Balochistan compared to other regions of Pakistan. Factors contributing to this include socio-cultural norms, security concerns, and economic constraints.

Overall literacy rates and educational attainment levels are lower in Balochistan compared to other provinces. This affects opportunities for higher education and employment. (ANI)

