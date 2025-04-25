Mangan, April 25: A massive landslide has occurred at Munshithang on the Lachen Chungthang road and Lema/Bob on the Lachung Chungthang road in North Sikkim. The region is experiencing continuous heavy rainfall, which has made the roads inaccessible at night. Although the road to Chungthang is open, the heavy rain has made it unsafe for nighttime travel.

As a result, permits for North Sikkim will not be issued tomorrow, and all advanced permits issued have been deemed cancelled. Sonam Dechu Bhutia, Superintendent of Police, Mangan district, North Sikkim, announced the cancellation of permits due to the challenging weather conditions and roadblocks caused by the landslide. Ramban Landslide: Several Buildings, Vehicles Damaged After Landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban Following Heavy Rains and Hailstorms; Locals Appeal for Relief and Rehabilitation (Watch Videos).

"A massive landslide has occurred at Munshithang on the Lachen Chungthang road and Lema/Bob on the Lachung Chungthang road. Further, it has been raining continuously in North Sikkim. The road to Chungthang is open, but due to heavy rain, it cannot be accessed at night. Hence, permits for North Sikkim will not be issued tomorrow, and all the advanced permits issued are deemed cancelled," said Bhutia. Landslide in Himachal Pradesh: Traffic Disrupted on Chamba-Tissa Road As Massive Landslide Blocks Route (Watch Video).

The landslides have affected critical routes connecting tourist destinations like Lachen, Lachung, and Yumthang in North Sikkim, areas popular among visitors during the spring and summer seasons. Authorities have cautioned tourists and residents against attempting to travel on these routes due to the high risk of further landslides and road collapse.

