World News | Pakistan Govt Forms Investigation Team to Probe PIA Plane Crash

World. (File Image)

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 23 (ANI): Pakistan government has constituted an investigation team to probe the airplane crash in Karachi that claimed the lives of 97 passengers on Friday.

According to Dawn, the probe would be headed by Air Commodore Muhammad Usman Ghani, President of the Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board.

Also Read | Eid ul Fitr Moon Sighting 2020 in Morocco, Oman, Yemen, Iraq, Iran Live News Updates: Announcement on Shawwal Crescent Shortly.

The investigation team would exercise powers conferred under Civil Aviation Authority rules 1994 and will submit its report to the division within the shortest possible time, according to a notification issued by the Aviation Division.

Earlier, the Pakistan Airlines Pilots Association (Palpa) had demanded a thorough investigation into the aircraft crash by involving the association and international bodies.

Also Read | Eid Moon Sighting 2020 in UK Live News Updates: Central Mosques in Birmingham and London to Announce After Morocco Decides.

The A320 Airbus was carrying 91 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi on PK 8303 when it crashed in a residential area near Karachi airport on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)