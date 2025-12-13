Karachi [Pakistan], December 13 (ANI): Karachi is witnessing a rise in influenza cases, driven by the H3N2 strain, following an earlier outbreak of H1N1, The Express Tribune reported on Friday.

According to The Express Tribune, children, the elderly, and pregnant women are among the most affected, with hospitals reporting an increase in patients presenting with fever, cough, cold, body aches, and fatigue.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled Heavily for 'Gatecrashing' Vladimir Putin-Erdogan Meeting in Turkmenistan, Videos Go Viral.

As per Dr Halar Sheikh of Jinnah Hospital Karachi, influenza symptoms include cold, fever, sore throat, cough, fatigue, and headache, noting that the H3N2 strain often causes a longer-lasting cold and sore throat.

This year, cases have been reported more frequently than in previous years. In severe cases, coughing may persist for up to two weeks, and pneumonia can develop in high-risk individuals, The Express Tribune reported.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Upcoming Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman Visit To Include Parliament Address, Interactions With Indian Diaspora and Business Community, Says MEA.

Dr Sheikh also cautioned that influenza and COVID-19 share overlapping symptoms. Around 40 per cent to 50 per cent of patients visiting the outpatient department present with flu-like symptoms. PCR tests are generally recommended for severe or prolonged cases.

Dr Irfan Siddiqui added that the emergency department receives 40-50 new flu patients daily, attributing the rise in cases to seasonal changes, as reported by The Express Tribune. Severe patients may experience chest tightness and difficulty breathing, particularly at night.

Influenza can affect people of all ages, but the elderly, children, and immunocompromised patients may experience more severe symptoms.

While flu and COVID-19 share common symptoms such as fever, cough, and breathing difficulties, influenza is generally milder. Doctors recommend a complete blood count and chest X-ray for patients experiencing severe chest symptoms.

Dr Faisal Javed, a general physician, said influenza viruses are always present, with seasonal changes contributing to the recent surge.

Severe cases can lead to pneumonia, causing fluid buildup in the lungs and difficulty breathing, especially in patients with underlying conditions such as respiratory, heart, or diabetes-related illnesses, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Unlike COVID-19, influenza spreads more slowly, and testing is mainly advised for patients with severe or prolonged symptoms. Health experts stressed preventive measures, including wearing masks, avoiding crowded places, and practising thorough hand hygiene.

The flu vaccine remains a key measure to reduce the risk of infection and limit the number of cases. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)