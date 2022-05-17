Karachi [Pakistan], May 17 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) chairperson, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, affirmed on Monday that his political party is fully prepared for the fresh elections, ARY News reported.

"I have told the MQM-P's stance regarding the elections as the by-elections are beneficial for us and will help our political party to get back our snatched seats," Siddiqui stated.

Siddiqui further said, "We will tell about who had snatched MQM-P's seats when democracy is free here. How can you tell me that the democracy is independent here as there are some families who are ruling the country but not the common Pakistanis."

Notably, MQM-P was a key ally of the alliance led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and switching sides to the opposition parties led to the fall of the Imran Khan government.

Continuing the pounce on the Shehbaz Sharif government, he claimed that his political party suggested in increase the prices of petroleum products in a manner which will not affect the poor people while blaming the federal government for economic uncertainty and suggested taking tough decisions.

Regarding the fresh elections, Siddiqui said that the coalition parties will make a final decision regarding the new mandate.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) proposed early general elections in the country after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took the party's Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui into confidence over decisions made during PML-N huddle in London, reported Ary News.

Shehbaz Sharif has previously sought the support of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) in the National Assembly (NA) speaker election as he vowed to fulfil the party's promises and also assured MQM-P of its inclusion in the consultative process for the development of Sindh.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, re-asserting on a news program with Ary 'Off the Record', said that MQM-P has announced multiple times for being fully prepared for fresh elections. (ANI)

