Islamabad [Pakistan], March 18 (ANI): The scrutiny of nomination papers for elections in the 48 vacant seats of Pakistan's Senate will be conducted on March 19, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has said that the elections for the upper house of Pakistan's Parliament will be held on April 2. The revised list of candidates will be issued on March 29 and the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by March 27.

Also Read | Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 18, 2024.

Members of the National Assembly in Islamabad will elect members of the Senate against one general seat and one seat for technocrats including Ulema, according to Geo News report.

Members of the four provincial assemblies will elect senators for seven general seats, two women seats, and two seats for technocrats, including Ulema from each province and one seat for non-Muslims from both Punjab and Sindh provinces.

Also Read | Air Pollution in Pakistan: Karachi Becomes Seventh Most Polluted City in World.

A total of 42 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A total of 25 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for seven general seats, according to a list issued by ECP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter spokesperson Sohail Ahmad,

Meanwhile, ten candidates have filed their nomination papers for two technocrat and Ulema seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Seven women candidates have filed nomination papers for two reserved seats for women from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Balochistan Election Commission has issued the preliminary list of candidates of the province's vacant seats in Pakistan's Senate, as per the Geo News report.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Election Commission released the preliminary list of candidates for the province's vacant seats in Pakistan's Senate. The Balochistan Election Commission spokesperson said that the nomination papers of 38 candidates have been given approval for the 11 seats of the province in Pakistan's Senate.

The vacant seats include seven general seats, two seats for technocrats and two for women. The Balochistan Election Commission spokesperson said that the nomination papers of 17 candidates were given approval for 7 general seats of the Senate, Geo News report.

According to the spokesperson, the nomination papers for 13 candidates have been approved for two technocrat seats while nomination papers of eight candidates were given nod for two seats in the women category.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced the final list of candidates for the Senate elections, scheduled to take place on April 2, Geo News reported.

According to details, the incarcerated PTI founder okayed the names of Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Irfan Saleem, Khurram Zeeshan and Azhar Mashwani from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Senate general seats, according to Geo News report.

Azam Swati and Irshad Hussain will be PTI's candidates for Senate technocrat seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Ayesha Banu and Rubina Naz will be candidates for Senate reserved seats, Geo News reported.

In Punjab, Imran Khan has approved the names of Hamid Khan and Zulfi Bukhari as PTI's candidates for general seats. PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid and Sanam Javed will be the party's candidates for technocrat and women-reserved seats from Punjab, respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)