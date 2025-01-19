Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], January 19 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman has claimed that preparations are being made for carrying out a "terrorist operation" in Kurram, The Express Tribune reported.

Addressing a graduation ceremony at Jamia Islamia Babuzi in Mardan, he also alleged that both the establishment and Western powers have targeted religious seminaries since Pakistan's inception.

The JUI-F leader, who was the chief guest at the event, criticised the consistent pressure on religious institutions. He stated, "Religious institutions have been under pressure since Pakistan's creation," adding that the situation has been exacerbated by Western influence targeting religious parties.

The ceremony was attended by prominent party leaders, including Ata-ul-Haq Darwish, District Amir Maulana Amanat Shah Haqani, Syed Ahmad Binori of Jamia Binoria Karachi, and Mufti Hamad Yousafzai, reported The Express Tribune.

Fazl-ur Rehman also expressed his concerns about technological advancement, stating that while he is not opposed to new technology, it must serve humanity's benefit. He also referenced the tenure of former president General Musharraf, urging him to admit that "Pakistan had become a servant of the United States" under his rule, despite the country's struggle for independence.

Highlighting the issue of seminaries' registration, the JUI-F chief asserted that his party is not against modern education but criticised divisions within the government for creating complications. He emphasised, "We will continue to defend religious seminaries and are not against modern knowledge."

He further stressed his party's commitment to political dialogue, provided negotiations are conducted with sincerity. However, he also accused the provincial government of a lack of governance, claiming corruption and commission mafias were operating unchecked, The Express Tribune reported.

In his concluding remarks, Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman alleged that efforts were being made to facilitate a military operation in Kurram. He highlighted his party's commitment to defending the interests of religious institutions and political stability in the region. (ANI)

