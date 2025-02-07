Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): A group of Pakistani pilgrims has arrived in Prayagraj to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela,..

Speaking to ANI, the pilgrims expressed gratitude to the Indian government for issuing their visas quickly, enabling them to take part in the spiritual event. They also praised the event's organization while sharing their joy at visiting various camps and meeting spiritual leaders present at the Mela.

Govind Ram Makhija expressed hope that the Indian government would continue to grant visas to devotees from Pakistan.

"We are here and we are very happy. It is very well organized and we have been very well served. We never even imagined that it could happen", he said.

He added that the joy he feels cannot be expressed in words.

Another pilgrim, Ishwar Lal Makhija, praised the arrangements made for them. "We are thankful to the Indian government who had made a very good arrangement for us right from the station till here (camps)", he told ANI.

Priyanka, a first-time visitor to India, shared her excitement. "Feels great. It feels we are very close to our culture here... Everything here feels like we belong. Like our worship, our religious place, everything that we see, it feels very good," she said.

Another woman devotee, Kavita, said she feels immense joy at being part of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

"We consider ourselves very fortunate. We are excited to learn more about our religion here. We are very thankful to the Indian Government. They gave us a 25-day visa in 3 days", said a pilgrim.

"As soon as we reached here, we were listening to bhajan and all night we were feeling peaceful. We are very happy and peaceful", said Gobind Ram.

Devotees from around the world have praised the arrangements made by the authorities. As of February 5, 2025, the total number of devotees who have taken the holy dip since the beginning of the Mela has surpassed 389.7 million.

Mahakumbh 2025, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Maha Kumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

