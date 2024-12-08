Tel Aviv [Israel], December 8 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Sunday morning, working with the police, arrested a Palestinian resident of Ramallah (36) in Kfar Ni'lin (located near Modiin) after he posed as an IDF soldier wearing an IDF uniform on social; media.

In the search of the suspect's house, IDF uniforms and other military equipment were located and seized.

The arrest came after, in recent days, an advertisement was found on a social network of a Palestinian man impersonating an Israeli soldier. Due to the suspicion that the uniform would be used in a terrorist incident, "rapid investigative operations" were carried out at the Modi'in Ilit Police in order to trace the suspect's identity and place of residence. (ANI/TPS)

