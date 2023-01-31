New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): On January 30-31, the Quad senior cyber group convened in New Delhi to review the collective strategy for improving cybersecurity cooperation and resilience.

The cyber group includes the Secretary of Australia's Department of Home Affairs, Michael Pezzullo AO, National Cyber Security Coordinator of India, Lt General Rajesh Pant, Deputy National Security Adviser of Japan, Masataka Okano, and Deputy National Security Advisor of USA, Anne Neuberger, the National Security Council Secretariat said in an official statement.

Participants at the meeting discussed sharing threat information, identifying and evaluating potential risks in supply chains for digitally enabled products and services, and aligning baseline software security requirements to improve the broader software development ecosystem for the benefit of the Indo-Pacific region.

The official release read, the Group also considered developing cybersecurity capabilities for Quad members and Indo-Pacific partners.

Cybersecurity is one of the key areas identified by the Quad leaders in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.

Over the last two days, the Group discussed how Quad members could prevent cyber incidents and prepare national and international capabilities for protection and response to such cyber incidents, the release added. (ANI)

