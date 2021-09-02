Kabul, Sep 2 (AP) A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan.

Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the roar of aircraft overhead could be heard.

Also Read | New York Floods: 7 Killed in Heavy Rains Triggered By Hurricane Ida; Here’s What We Know So Far.

It was the first air activity in the capital since Monday when the last US evacuation flight left the Afghanistan, bringing to an end to America's longest war.

In interviews on Tuesday at the airport Taliban officials said they hoped to get the civilian airport up and running within days and the military portion sometime later.(AP)

Also Read | Pakistan to Use Taliban in Seeking US Support to Get Out of FATF Grey List, Says Source.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)