Moscow [Russia], August 28 (ANI): Russia's Moscow is set to welcome five new electric buses equipped with driverless technology, according to Nikolay Asaul, Director General of Mosgortrans. Currently, the city operates around 2,400 electric buses, and a recent agreement ensures the addition of 700 new-generation models, some of which feature autonomous functions.

"These are experimental vehicles--about five of them--that will come with fully digital control, intelligent speed regulation, and LiDAR-based navigation systems," Asaul explained at the Driverless Systems: Technologies of the Future forum, as reported by TV BRICS.

He stressed that the move is not just about environmental and passenger benefits but also marks a significant step toward autonomous mobility. Compared to traditional fuel-powered buses, electric models are better suited for automation due to their advanced electronic systems, simplified mechanics, and compatibility with smart infrastructure.

Unlike traditional gas or diesel-powered buses, electric buses are far more compatible with automation technologies. Their advanced electronic systems, simplified mechanical structures, and integration with smart infrastructure make them a natural foundation for the gradual introduction of autonomous driving.

The press service emphasised that the introduction of driverless electric buses has the potential to significantly enhance the safety of urban transportation.

Earlier this year, in March, the Konkovo bus depot was equipped with 100 electric buses, making it the 12th site in the city to support this mode of public transportation. The vehicles were delivered as part of an additional agreement with KAMAZ PJSC.

Since 2022, the capital has received upgraded electric buses. These vehicles feature adaptive interior lighting that shifts from cool to warm to improve passenger comfort. The front display is now 18 per cent larger, making it easier to read the bus route number from a greater distance. (ANI)

