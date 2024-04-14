World News | Small Earthquake Shakes Southern California Desert During Coachella Music Festival

Agency News PTI| Apr 14, 2024 12:30 AM IST
World News | Small Earthquake Shakes Southern California Desert During Coachella Music Festival
Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Riverside (US), Apr 13 (AP) A small earthquake shook the Southern California desert Saturday near Coachella, where the famous music festival is being held this weekend. No damage or injuries were reported.

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8, hit at 9:08 a.m. about 8 miles (13 kilometers) northeast of Borrego Springs in Riverside County, according to the US Geological Survey.

The epicentre was about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Coachella. It struck at a depth of about 7 miles (11 kilometers), the USGS said.

A dispatcher with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said there were no calls reporting any problems from the quake. (AP)

Riverside (US), Apr 13 (AP) A small earthquake shook the Southern California desert Saturday near Coachella, where the famous music festival is being held this weekend. No damage or injuries were reported.

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8, hit at 9:08 a.m. about 8 miles (13 kilometers) northeast of Borrego Springs in Riverside County, according to the US Geological Survey.

The epicentre was about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Coachella. It struck at a depth of about 7 miles (11 kilometers), the USGS said.

A dispatcher with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said there were no calls reporting any problems from the quake. (AP)

