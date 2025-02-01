Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 1 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy and her daughter, Akshata Murthy share insights into their lives while discussing work-life management, childcare and cultural values, at an event titled 'My Mother Myself' in the Jaipur Literature Festival on Saturday.

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy were also present at the event.

Sunak greeted everyone with folded hands and expressed his happiness to participate in this special occasion.

"At the Jaipur Literature Festival 2025, an animated discussion takes place between an iconic mother and her daughter, where the two women share insights into their lives, the choices they make, and the paths they take. A dialogue showcases their intelligence, charm, and iron resolve," the Jaipur Literature Festival stated in a post on X.

Akshata asked Sudha Murthy how she managed to balance her work and raising children. On this, Sudha Murthy said she drew inspiration from her father, who as a doctor by profession considered the hospital as a temple.

She further said that her husband Narayana Murthy supported her at every step and helped her in pursuing her professional life.

Akshata thanked Sudha Murthy for her teaching and guidance as a mother and said her both parents are her "role models.

"Both you and Papa have been my role models. You both always supported each other." Sudha Murthy replied, "I always wanted my children to become good citizens. One day you too will get to see a day when your husband and children will be proud of you."

Akshata asked Sudha Murthy to write more about children so that the younger generation can learn from them.

On this, she highlighted the importance of books and their ability to change people's lives.

During the question-answer session, Sudha Murthy stressed on the importance of giving time to children as parents.

Sudha Murthy said, "Behind a successful woman is a wise man. My husband always supported me and helped me move forward."

The 18th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival is being held at Jaipur's Hotel Clarks Amer from January 30 to February 3. (ANI)

