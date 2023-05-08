Allen (US), May 7 (AP) The assailant who killed eight people at a Texas outlet mall has been identified by investigators as a 33-year-old man named Mauricio Garcia.

That's according to three law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in order to discuss details of an ongoing investigation.

Also Read | Texas Accident: Seven Killed, 6 Injured After SUV Driver Hits Crowd at Bus Stop in Brownsville, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

One of the officials said Garcia had been staying at a nearby hotel. The official said investigators have been searching the motel and a home in the Dallas area connected to the suspect.

The official said police also found multiple weapons at the scene after Garcia was fatally shot by a police officer. The weapons included an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun, according to the official. (AP)

Also Read | Pakistan International Airlines Plane Crosses Into Indian Airspace, Stays for Almost 10 Minutes After Failing to Land at Lahore Airport.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)