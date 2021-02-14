Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): Former US President Donald Trump has been acquitted in his second impeachment trial as the Senate fell short of supporters for convicting him of inciting Capitol riots.

His acquittal comes over a month after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol as legislators were counting the electoral results that certified his loss. Five people died in the riot, including a police officer.

According to a report by CNN, Trump got acquitted even after seven Republican senators joining 50 Democrats voting to convict, fewer than the 17 needed.

The vote was 57-43, with seven Republicans and the Senators needed a two-thirds majority to convict Trump.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer termed the Senate's decision as "un-American".

"The former President inspired, directed, and propelled a mob to violently prevent the peaceful transfer of power, subvert the will of the people, and illegally keep that President in power," Schumer said.

"There is nothing, nothing more un-American than that...There is nothing, nothing more antithetical to our democracy... insulting to the generations of American patriots who gave their lives to defend our form of government," he added.

Following the Senate vote to acquit him, Trump thanked his legal team and said he will always have, and always will and be a champion for the unwavering rule of law.

"It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree."

"I always have, and always will, be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate," he further said.

Trump also thanked his legal team and "all of the United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country," in the statement, CNN reported. (ANI)

