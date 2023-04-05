Washington [US], April 5 (ANI): United States former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, surrendered to authorities at a court in Lower Manhattan ahead of his arraignment, according to The Washington Post.

Trump faces criminal charges for his alleged role in a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign to conceal an alleged affair that he has constantly denied.

As Trump arrived at the Lower Manhattan court, he shared a cryptic post on social media saying that the experience is "SURREAL," adding, "WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America."

According to CNN, Trump is expected to be fingerprinted as part of the formal arrest. Though it's still unclear whether his mugshot will be taken.

He will next be brought to a courtroom, where he will be arraigned -- an appearance that is expected to be quick and routine but represents a surreal and historic moment in US history.

Donald Trump arrived at New York's La Guardia Airport on Monday, ahead of his expected arraignment in a Manhattan courthouse, reported CNN. Alina Habba, who represents Trump in several civil matters, after meeting him in New York, said, "He's in good spirits. Honestly, he's as he normally would be. He's ready to go in and do what he needs to do."

On whether Trump can get a fair trial in Manhattan, Habba said, "No, no. I think it's very difficult. I'd like to have faith in this state, but I've been practising for him now for a couple of years and going to court in New York for a few years, and I can tell you, it's not the same as representing anybody else."

Earlier, the former US President met with his attorneys Susan Necheles and Joe Tacopina at Trump Tower after arriving in New York City Monday, reported CNN.

Trump, who is running for the Republican nomination for next year's presidential race, has denied any wrongdoing and called the probe and the indictment a partisan attack. Bragg is a Democrat. A team of Secret Service agents accompanied by New York Police Department officials toured the courthouse and its entrances on Friday, apparently mapping the former president's transit through it.

The FBI is warning local and state police agencies around the country about concerns related to a possible indictment of Trump, and even New York City officials plan to close key streets in lower Manhattan as a security measure, reported ABC News. (ANI)

