Tampa [Florida], December 14 (ANI): The US Central Command (USCENTCOM) on Saturday (local time) stated that two US soldiers and one civilian interpreter were killed, while three other soldiers were injured in an ambush attack by a lone ISIS gunman in Syria during ongoing counter-ISIS operations in the region.

According to a statement by the US CENTCOM, the attacker was engaged by US and partner forces and was killed following the ambush.

Also Read | Will Retired Govt Employees Stop Getting DA Hike, Pay Commission Benefits Under Finance Act 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message.

The statement further noted that the identities of the deceased will be withheld for the next 24 hours until the next of kin are notified, adding that updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

"On Dec. 13, two U.S. service members and one U.S. civilian were killed, and three service members were injured, as a result of an ambush by a lone ISIS gunman in Syria. The gunman was engaged and killed. As a matter of respect for the families and in accordance with Department of War policy, the identities of the service members will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified. Updates will be provided as they become available," CENTCOM said in its statement.

Also Read | New Epstein Photos Released: Democratic Oversight Committee Releases 19 of Jeffrey Epstein's Estate Photos Showing Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates and Other High-Profile People (See Pics).

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell, in a separate post on X, stated the attack took place in Palmyra, Syria, while the soldiers were conducting a key leader engagement in support of counter-terrorism efforts.

He confirmed that two US Army soldiers and one civilian US interpreter were killed in the incident, and three soldiers were wounded.

Reacting to the incident, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the gunman responsible for the attack was killed by partner forces.

"Let it be known, if you target Americans -- anywhere in the world -- you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you," he said in a post on X.

Secretary of the US Army Dan Driscoll also expressed condolences, saying he was praying for the soldiers and the civilian who lost their lives, those injured in the attack, and their families.

"The men and women who serve our country represent the very best of our nation. We mourn the passing of these heroes and honor their service and sacrifice," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)