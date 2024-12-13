Athens [Greece], December 13 (ANI/WAM): Humaid Obaid Abushibs, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA), led an official working visit to the Hellenic Republic, aimed at enhancing cooperation in audit and anti-corruption between the two countries.

During the visit, the UAEAA Chairman held several high-level meetings, including discussions with Ntouni Sotiria, President of the Hellenic Court of Audit, to explore best practices in audit and supervision.

Also Read | Same-Sex Marriage in Japan: Ban on Recognising Gay Marriage Is Unconstitutional, Court Finds; Here's What To Know.

He also met with Alexandra Rogkakou, Interim Governor of Greece's National Transparency Authority, to discuss strengthening joint efforts in integrity and anti-corruption.

The UAEAA is committed to fostering global partnerships, facilitating the exchange of expertise, and promoting best practices in audit and accounting.

Also Read | India, UAE Have Common Interest in Preserving and Promoting Stability, Security, Prosperity of Our Regions, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

The Authority highlighted that these initiatives align with the UAE's national strategy, which prioritises regional and international cooperation and coordination. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)