Dubai [UAE], March 18 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, President of the Republic of Angola.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi, welcomed the visit of the President of Angola, who congratulated His Highness on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and expressed his wish for it to be a month of goodness, mercy, and peace for people around the world.

Cooperation between the two countries was discussed in various fields, especially economy, trade, investment, development, and renewable energy, as well as opportunities to bolster ties to serve common interests and enhance both countries' vision of sustainable development and prosperity.

The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of issues of interest to both countries.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State. (ANI/WAM)

